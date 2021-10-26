Anti-gay rapper Boosie Badazz has been heavily criticized after telling gay singer and rapper Lil Nas X to “do this world a favor” and die by suicide.

The 38-year-old tweeted an anti-gay rant at Lil Nas X, 22, after the gay Grammy-winning artist jokingly told fans on Instagram Live that he would be collaborating with Badazz on a new song.

“Stop trolling me faggot lol!” Badazz wrote on Oct. 23. “U a whole bitch playing with a gangsta…u can keep sucking dick n gettin fucked n your ass n peace.”

He continued: N #uhateyourself I would too if I was you lol.”

Badazz then told Lil Nas X, “If you #commitsuicide you would do this world a huge favor,” adding, “Nobody wants u here.”

The tweet has since been removed by Twitter for violating the company’s policy on hate speech, NBC News reports.

Lil Nas X indirectly replied to Badazz’s tweet, saying, “i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.”

Lil Nas X has been open about his own experience with suicidal ideation, speaking openly about his struggles with his sexuality and his mental health.

In February, he shared a series of TikTok videos documenting his life story, including his battles with depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, even as he was becoming a musical star.

In March, Lil Nas X released a heartfelt letter, addressed to his 14-year-old self, about coming out publicly, in which he again touched on his struggles with suicidal ideation.

“I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” he wrote in the letter. “You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.”

Lil Nas X incorporated that message into the music video for his single “Sun Goes Down,” released in May, in which he uplifts a younger version of himself in high school, when he was contemplating suicide due to struggling with his sexual orientation.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X was named The Trevor Project’s inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year, with the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth saying he had “created space for candid conversations around mental health and sexual identity, signaling to LGBTQ youth that they are not alone.”

The Trevor Project’s third annual National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health foung that 42% of LGBTQ-identifying youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, bucking a national trend in which the overall suicide rate decreased over the same period of time.

The rate of suicidal ideation for transgender and nonbinary youth, specifically, was even higher, with 52% saying they’d seriously considered suicide.

The Trevor Project offers trained crisis counselors, available 24 hours a day, for those struggling with depression or thoughts of self-harm. Counselors can be reached by calling 1-866-488-7386, contacting The Trevor Project’s online chat rooms, or texting START to 678678. For more information, visit www.TheTrevorProject.org.

