Carl Nassib, first openly gay active NFL player, says he’s dating someone ‘awesome’

An Australian gay man has pleaded guilty to committing health insurance fraud, but claims he started the scheme in order fund his "high-end" lifestyle on the gay scene.

Dwayne Antojado, 25, created more than 100 false identities in order to open accounts with a private health insurer and obtain almost $90,000 in bogus claims for health services, the Star Observer reports.

He then used the false claims to buy cocaine, MDMA, new clothes, and to go out to gay nightclubs.

Matt Cookson, Antojado's lawyer, said in court that his client started the scheme in order to fit in with Melbourne's gay scene, which he said was "heavily based on going out, clubbing, being fit, healthy and well-dressed." That was "everything wasn't."