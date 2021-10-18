VIDEO: Billy Porter on his upcoming memoir, “Unprotected”

In a new interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos, the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-Award winner Billy Porter discussed the healing process of writing his memoir “Unprotected” and using trauma therapy in the process.

Porter also talks about the “pain and disappointment” after not getting a particular role and then how he created his own space for opportunity in his career after Pose. Also, find out what designer inspired him to blend masculine and feminine styles.

