Virginia school board candidate apologizes for using anti-gay slurs in Facebook thread

A California teacher has been removed from her classroom and is under investigation after joking about her students pledging allegiance to the Pride flag instead of the U.S. flag.

Kristin Pitzen, an English teacher in Newport-Mesa Unified School District in Orange County, Calif., caused outrage among conservatives after she made the joke in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, Pitzen discussed her classroom protocols regarding the Pledge of Allegiance.

"I always tell my class, stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, you don’t have to say the words," she said. "So, my class decided to stand but not say the words. Totally fine."