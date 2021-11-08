Bulgarian presidential candidate arrested after leading attack on LGBTQ center

A gay couple has spoken out after they were brutally attacked by a gang of people outside a gay nightclub in England.

Rob Morris and Dan Wilson "thought they were going to die" after being assaulted by five men outside Colors nightclub in Basildon, England.

The attack, which took place in the early hours of October 10, left both men with serious injuries, Echo News reports.

"It was terrifying, we didn’t know if they had any weapons," Wilson said, adding that Morris was "dressed in drag at the time. We knew straightaway they were coming straight for us."