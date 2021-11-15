Newsmax host Greg Kelly has been slammed on social media after claiming that being gay is a “full-time job” for Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Kelly also suggested that Buttigieg, a former presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Ind., only gained his cabinet post because of his sexual orientation.

“Why does he even have a Cabinet job? Why would a small-town mayor ever be taken seriously when he runs for president?” Kelly asked his viewers, ignoring that Donald Trump was a reality TV star with no government experience when he launched his bid for the Oval Office.

“Quite frankly, it has to do with his orientation, his sexual orientation,” Kelly declared, before listing a number of media organizations that had highlighted Buttigieg’s sexuality while on the campaign trail. “They could not stop writing about this guy being gay.”

Buttigieg made history as the first out gay Democratic presidential candidate, as well as the first out gay person to win a state during the primary process.

“You saw it in the movie, that he’s obviously participating in,” Kelly said, referencing new documentary Mayor Pete. “Being gay — I mean it’s almost like a full-time job.”

After his lengthy rant, Kelly added, “I could care less,” before noting that Richard Grenell was the first out gay person to serve in a presidential cabinet under Donald Trump.

However, while Grenell served in an acting capacity for three months, Buttigieg is the first Senate-confirmed out cabinet member.

While Kelly was understandably pilloried for his comments, that didn’t stop LGBTQ people on Twitter from having fun with his “full-time job” claims.

The attack from Newsmax comes amid ongoing criticism from conservatives after Buttigieg dared to take paternity leave to help care for his newborn twins with husband Chasten.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson was criticized for saying Buttigieg was taking paternity leave to “figure out how to breastfeed.”

