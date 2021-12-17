Colorado GOP candidate claims Gov. Jared Polis isn’t really gay, is a serial abuser

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Colorado has claimed that Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) is pretending to be gay, that his marriage to his partner, Marlon Reis, “is a sham,” and that the governor is a serial abuser of women.

Danielle Neuschwanger, a realtor from Peyton, Colorado, who has cast herself as a political outsider and businesswoman running for office to defend constitutional rights and liberties that have been trampled during the COVID-19 pandemic, made the bizarre comments about Polis at a campaign meet-and-greet event in Cañon City on Monday evening.

According to the Colorado Times Recorder, Neuschwanger made several remarks about various topics, including corruption in politics, criticisms of Republicans’ candidate development program, lawsuits against the state over COVID-19 mandates, a legislative candidate who wants to “ban the gays” and gay adoption, government secrets about former President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, and rival Republican gubernatorial candidates.

She also claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020, but had it stolen from him through a mix of interfernce from secretaries of state, Dominion Voting Systems, and hackers from China and Russia.

She then turned to criticism of Polis, claiming his real name is Jared Schutz and that he was married to a woman, whom he abused when the two were married. She claimed that Polis was involved in a plot to “flip Colorado from red to blue” by reaching out to specific groups, including the gays, by having someone run for governor who was gay. She claims this cabal of Democratic insiders demanded that Polis get a divorce to carry out this plan.

Neuschwanger additionally claimed that Polis changed his name after sexually assaulting a female colleague at his workplace. Gasps and murmurs of other rumors about Polis can be heard from the audience in a recording of her comments posted to the Times Recorder‘s website. At one point, she said of the governor: “I really want him put in a jail cell.”

Neuschwanger claimed Polis was born in California, is California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s cousin, and is funded by George Soros, the billionaire investor and Democratic donor who has become a bogeyman for Republican voters and lawmakers alike, and whose name is often employed in anti-Semitic tropes portraying Democrats as being part of an evil cabal of “globalists.”

“Well, everyone said, when [Polis] was running for governor, no one knew he was gay. But all of a sudden, right before he won, he came out as the first Jewish gay guy in Colorado. He’s not actually gay!” said Neuschwanger. “So then, they bring in Marlon — and, you know, have you ever seen him and Marlon have public displays of affection, hold hands, kiss, hug? No one sees Marlon very often.”

She also claimed that Polis’s head of security sneaks prostitutes in and out of Polis’s apartment in Boulder, where the governor allegedly engages in swinger’s parties “and all kinds of things.”

“But, it gets even better,” Neuschwanger added. “His whole marriage to Marlon was supposed to be part of his re-election campaign in Colorado, but COVID shut it down, hence they only did that little private ceremony when Biden was out so that they could time Biden’s sensationalized media when he came to Colorado to be at Polis’s wedding. And they never even kissed at their wedding. It’s all a sham.”

Unfortunately for Neuschwanger’s conspiracy theory, Polis was out as gay when he was on the Colorado Board of Education from 2001 to 2007, and as a U.S. Congressman from 2009 to 2019. In 2018, he became the first out gay man elected governor of any U.S. state, eventually marrying his longtime partner, Marlon Reis, earlier this year. The couple has a son and a daughter. There is no evidence he was ever married to a woman, much less that he abused said fictional woman.

Polis, born and raised in Colorado, did change his last name from Schutz to Polis in 2000, choosing to adopt his mother’s maiden name. A campaign ad against him in 2018 alleged that the name change was due to an accusation of assault — physical, not sexual — by a woman who was his personal assistant when he was in private business in 1999. Polis has said the woman, Patricia Hughes, was hitting him with a bag and he shoved her in self-defense while attempting to stop her from leaving his office with stolen documents, according to Colorado Public Radio.

Colorado Public radio noted that Polis is listed as the victim on the police report, and that Hughes was ultimately charged and pled guilty to stealing trade secrets after police found company contracts in her bags. Hughes has since died.

After being confronted with her comments by the Times Reporter, Neuschwanger said she stood by her statements, which she claimed were based on conversations with people “who are on both party fences and know Polis personally.”

“Now as rumors go, we all know they stem from a kernel of the truth and the correlation to the Rocky Mountain Heist Documentary, relations to Newsom, and Soros can easily be proven. However, I am also not a politician and so if Gov. Polis would like to make a public statement to set the record straight surrounding this mysterious personal rumor, and in fact any of these comments made by me are false; well I have no problem making a public correction and apology,” she said.

She then criticized Polis, as the first gay governor, for failing to stop the rise in the number of gay suicides, and pointing to his failure on that front as evidence that he lied about his sexual orientation to be elected.

“I think like many Coloradoans (sic) were taken off guard with his personal sexual orientation last go around, there are many questions that voters want answered and many conspiracy theories that we would like squashed,” Neuschwanger concluded. “I’m open to having a discussion about what his story really is and setting the record straight, even if I’m wrong.”

Polis’s office has declined to comment on Neuschwanger’s remarks.

