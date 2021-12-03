Hungarian parliament approves national referendum seeking to erase LGBTQ visibility in schools, media

- News
By John Riley on December 3, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
Hungary’s parliament has passed a resolution empowering the government to hold a referendum on LGBTQ issues, as part of a ploy to weaponize anti-LGBTQ sentiment to help the Fidesz-led conservative government cling to power in an election year.
On Tuesday, the Fidesz majority coalition voted on party-lines votes to approve four referendum questions related to sex education programs in schools and the presentation of sexual content in the media.
The questions will ask voters whether they support sexual orientation lessons for minors in public schools without parental consent; whether they back the “promotion’ of gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors; whether they support “unrestricted sexual media content for minors that affects their development”; and the “display of gender-sensitive media content to minors.”
“The Hungarian government proposes that citizens should have a chance to express their stance on the issues of gender propaganda,” deputy minister Balazs Orban told parliament, advocating on behalf of passing the referenda. “We are committed. We believe that we…have to say no to LGBTQ propaganda in schools carried out with the help of NGOs and media, without parental consent.”
Balazs Orbán also argued that holding the referendum on the same day as the general election would save taxpayers money, although it is up to President Janos Ader to set the date.
Ader, an ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has not yet set a date for the general parliamentary election, which is expected to be held in April, Reuters reports.
Viktor Orbán, a populist right-winger who has been prime minister since 2010, pushed for a referendum after the government passed a series of laws attacking LGBTQ rights, setting limits on schools’ ability to teach about homosexuality or transgender issues, and curtailing LGBTQ portrayals in media — even going so far as to shut down liberal-leaning media institutions.
Orbán, who has sought to cast Western influences as a threat to Christian values and railed against affirming or acknowledging non-traditional gender roles and sexual orientations, has argued that the referendum is necessary to protect children and foster family values.
But critics note that Orbán is expected to face his first competitive election in more than a decade, and have accused him of using the referendum to rally social conservatives to the polls in the hope they’ll back Fidesz parliamentary candidates.
By John Riley on November 2, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
A nonprofit organization that focuses on creating safe environments for LGBTQ students has released its annual "Worst List" of colleges and universities that it deems unsafe for members of the LGBTQ community, with 50 new campuses being added to the list this year alone.
In total, 180 colleges or universities are on the "Worst List," which has been released annually by Campus Pride since 2015. The colleges on the list are those that have either demonstrated a track record of anti-LGBTQ actions, programs, or practices, or those that have requested Title IX religious exemptions that allow the institutions to discriminate against potential applicants and current students based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
By John Riley on November 16, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has named several anti-LGBTQ figures to his transition team -- in keeping with the anti-LGBTQ beliefs that helped elevate him to victory earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Youngkin announced that his transition team would include former Virginia Republican Gov. and Sen. George Allen as honorary co-chair, along with former Republican Governors Bob McDonnell and Jim Gilmore, and former Democratic Gov. Doug Wilder.
Allen is perhaps the most prominent of the honorary co-chairs, and was also the most vehemently anti-LGBTQ while in elective office, although in 2015 he claimed to have "evolved" on the issue of same-sex marriage. Yet at the same time he announced his "evolution" in speaking with The Washington Post, Allen said he still supported the right of religiously-affiliated organizations to discriminate against or deny services to same-sex couples if providing such services would violate their sincerely held beliefs.
By John Riley on November 3, 2021 @JohnAndresRiley
The LGBTQ community in Virginia will likely spend the next four years playing defense to prevent lawmakers from rolling back some of the progress the community made over the past two years, after Republicans dominated Tuesday's elections.
The three Republican statewide candidates -- Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears, and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares, all of whom oppose LGBTQ equality in various forms -- soared to victory, assisted by President Joe Biden's sinking popularity ratings, frustration over the inability of Democrats in Washington to pass an infrastructure bill or any economic plans, a decrease in Black voter turnout, and a lackluster campaign run by Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe that largely (and unsuccessfully) focused on tying Republicans to former President Donald Trump.
