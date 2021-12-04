The upcoming 14th season of RuPaul's Drag Race will include the long-running reality show's first ever cisgender heterosexual drag queen.

Maddy Morphosis, a "small-town camp and comedy queen" from Fayetteville in Arkansas, will be the first straight male to compete in the U.S. version of Drag Race.

"As the first heterosexual, cisgender male contestant on Drag Race, Maddy’s quirky performances set her apart from the pack and she’s here to prove she can perform with the best of them," VH1 noted in an official release.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Maddy said that she grew up feeling "different" and "enamored" with the feminine perspective.