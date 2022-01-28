MWTV: Ryland James and John Cameron Mitchell

Ryland James — I Give Everything

Handsome, with a head of tight curls, and a strong, supple voice, queer Canadian Ryland James dropped a new, color-drenched video last week for his latest single.

“[It’s] a song I wrote early on in my relationship about falling in love for the first time,” says the artist of “I Give Everything.” “I was completely immersed and infatuated with the intensity of the feelings I was experiencing, but I was also fearful of losing myself in the process somehow.”

We’re hopeful the song will be part of a larger album later this year. Visit www.rylandjamesmusic.com.

John Cameron Mitchell — Shortbus

In 2006, John Cameron Mitchell took the cinematic world by the shoulders and gave it a good hard shake — as well as an unforgettable, explicit orgy scene to boot.

His unmistakable masterpiece, Shortbus, is getting a gorgeous 4K overhaul from Oscilloscope Laboratories and a limited theatrical release in select cities, with a Blu-ray to follow later this year.

To see if it’s coming to a theater near you, visit www.shortbus.oscilloscope.net.

Comments? Suggestions? Write us at mwtv@metroweekly.com.