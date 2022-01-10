Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, critically-acclaimed star of FX’s LGBTQ drama Pose, has made history after becoming the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe.

Rodriguez won Best Actress in a TV Drama during Sunday’s pared back ceremony for her role as Blanca Evangelista in Pose.

The landmark series followed New York City’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene between the ’80s and late ’90s. It wrapped its third and final season last year.

While this year’s Globes lacked any of the usual trappings — red carpet, celebrity speeches, or even being broadcast on TV — that didn’t stop Rodriguez from celebrating her historic win on Instagram, calling it a “sickening birthday present.”

“Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals,” Rodriguez wrote.

“They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS.”

She continued: “To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!

“To the nominees we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal.”

Rodriguez further celebrated her win on Instagram Live.

“This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina, Asian [communities], the many multi-beautiful colors of the rainbow,” she said.

“This is not just for me, this is for y’all,” she added. “This is the door that opens for y’all.”

Mj Rodriguez reacts to her #GoldenGlobes win & gives an acceptance speech on IG Live: “This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina,

Asian [communities], the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow… This is not just for me, this is for y’all. This is the door that opens for y’all” pic.twitter.com/g6GA6mzmWq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 10, 2022

Rodriguez’s co-stars on Pose celebrated her win, with Billy Porter offering “huge congrats” in his Instagram story.

“Shouting congratulations to the incomparable @mjrodriguez7!!!” Angelica Ross wrote on Instagram. “Since season one you have been leading our family our cast with such heart and skill. Let’s celebrate!!!”

Ryan Jamaal Swain called Rodriguez “incomparable,” adding, “For you and also for all those LGBTQIA+, outsiders, misfits, to see that it is possible to achieve anything! You didn’t need the gold to legitimize that but it SHOLL don’t hurt! LOVE YOU!”

Steven Canals, who co-created Pose, also celebrated Rodriguez’s win, tweeting, “Bravo Mutha Blanca!”

Last year, Rodriguez became the first transgender person to be nominated for a lead acting role at the Primetime Emmy Awards, although she ultimately lost to The Crown star Olivia Colman.

Billy Porter had previously made history at the Emmys in 2019, after becoming the first Black gay man to win Lead Actor in a Drama, a win he repeated during the 2020 ceremony.

