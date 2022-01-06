Six Flags Mexico lifts ban on “affectionate behavior” after protesters hold same-sex “kissathon”

An international amusement park in Mexico has rescinded its ban on “affectionate behavior” after receiving negative press and backlash on social media following park security’s decision to remove a gay couple from a line for a ride for kissing.

The incident occurred on Dec. 29 at the Six Flags amusement park in Mexico City. Although the couple in question was not expelled from the park, they were removed from the lines based on the rationale that the park was trying to foster a “family environment” that was incompatible with shows of affection, according to The Associated Press.

However, some of those present claimed that other heterosexual couples were also kissing, yet only the same-sex couple was removed from the line.

“A few minutes ago, in @SixFlagsMexico, they discriminated against my friends for kissing, the argument was that the park is a “family environment” and that gay kisses go against that [environment],” a Twitter user named

“Gio,” who claimed to be with the couple at the park, wrote in a Twitter thread.

Hace unos minutos, en @SixFlagsMexico discriminaron a mis amigos por darse un beso, el argumento fue que el parque es un “ambiente familiar” y que los besos gays atentan contra eso. 🤨 (Abro hilo con más evidencia) — No eres tú, soy Gio. (@giov_) December 30, 2021

“Later, José, who introduced himself as the “park director,” told us that in general, all displays of affection are prohibited and that it was in the regulations, we [then] reviewed the regulations with him, and that paragraph does not appear,” he added, tagging Six Flags Mexico in the thread.

“What it does say is that “you cannot have acts that violate morality,” according to him, a gay kiss goes against that and a straight one, no. Enough of allowing us to be discriminated against in places ‘safe for the community. @SixFlagsMexico #SixFlagsDiscrimina'” Gio tweeted.

“They also pointed us out, removed us from line, and threatened to expel us from the park for not complying with the “family environment” regulation. At least 10 couples in the same area were kissing but they were not pointed out or threatened,” he added.

Related: asssaassa

After Gio’s tweets went viral and were shared widely on social media platforms, LGBTQ activists called for a “kissathon” to protest the couple’s treatment.

#AVISO 🚨 HOY alzaremos nuestras voces incidentes y daremos besos disidentes para exigir la garantía de no repetición de estos actos discriminatorios y violentos por el simple hecho de ser y amar‼️🌈🦄 📢No más #SixFlagsDiscrimina 🚩💋#ExistoTodoElAño #AmorEsAmor #NadaQueCurar pic.twitter.com/Hi0Yu7IMM1 — Yaaj México (@YaajMexico) December 30, 2021 The demonstration featured some people dancing, holding signs, waving Pride flags, and, of course, same-sex couples kissing. “We never stopped fighting for our rights,” tweeted one attendee.

Nunca dejemos de luchar por nuestros derechos pic.twitter.com/xbFB2KPz2z — Gabriel Ibarzábal (@GaboIbarzabal) December 31, 2021

“LGBT activists hold a peaceful demonstration and “kissathon” outside Six Flags, to protest against the act of discrimination reported yesterday against a same-sex couple,” tweeted another, sharing pictures of the protest.

Activistas #LGBT realizan manifestación pacífica y "besotón" a las afueras de #SixFlags, para protestar vs el acto de discriminación denunciado ayer contra una pareja del mismo sexo.#NadaQueCurar pic.twitter.com/I4hZ2HFzwe — Monica Garza (@monicagarzag) December 30, 2021

“Here you can see the power of LGBT!” tweeted a third.

Six Flags Mexico later released a statement noting that the policy had been rescinded, reports Attractions magazine.

“In an effort to maintain a family atmosphere, Six Flags had a policy of discouraging visitors from becoming too affectionate,” the park wrote.”This policy applied equally to all guests, regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. However, in accordance with our visitors’ comments, we have decided that a policy referring to affectionate behavior is not necessary, and we have eliminated it.”

Six Flags subsequently posted another update apologizing for the incident.

“We apologize for the misunderstanding given to some of our visitors during their stay in our park on Wednesday, Dec. 29. We stand in solidarity with our guests, partners, colleagues and collaborators who are members of the LGBTQ+ community. Six Flags is committed to maintaining an inclusive environment and does not tolerate racism, discrimination, or hateful behavior in any way towards anyone,” the park’s management said in a statement.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and fun experience for everyone. To show our commitment, tomorrow we will meet with a commission of the LGBTQ+ community, together with the [Mexico City] authorities and we will work to move forward.”

See also:

Oklahoma might allow parents to ban books with LGBTQ or “sexual” content from libraries

UFC fighter Sean Strickland says having a gay son would mean he’d “failed as a man”

Lil Nas X accuses music industry of ‘sanitizing’ LGBTQ artists