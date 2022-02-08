Celebrity stylist accused of telling gay employee to ‘tone down’ his ‘gayness’

A celebrity stylist who has worked with Penélope Cruz, Margot Robbie, and Brie Larson has been sued by a gay former employee and accused of anti-gay discrimination.

Kevin Ericson is suing fashion stylist Cristina Ehrlich and her business, Little White Dog Inc., for $1 million in damages.

Ericson alleges that he was forced to resign in 2020 due to harassment, anti-gay discrimination, and repeated violation of California’s Labor Code, Los Angeles magazine reports.

Ehrlich has multiple times been named one of the 25 most powerful stylists by the Hollywood Reporter and in 2012 won “Celebrity Stylist of the Year” at New York Fashion Week’s Style Awards. Her clients have included Cruz, Robbie, and Larson, as well as Tina Fey, Amy Adams, Uzo Aduba, Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Schilling, and Julia Louis Dreyfus.

Ericson alleged in his lawsuit that Ehrlich undermined his work in front of multiple celebrities, including Chopra and Larson, as well as Alison Brie and Laura Dern.

He also accused Ehrlich of calling him gay slurs in front of other employees, as well as telling Ericson that his sexuality made her uncomfortable and he should “tone down the gayness.”

Ehrlich is also accused of forcing Ericson to discipline other gay members of staff for being “too gay” and allegedly said he’d formed a “gay alliance” with a gay agent against Ehrlich, according to the suit.

“Throughout Mr. Ericson’s employment, Ms. Ehrlich subjected him to a hostile work environment based on sexual orientation,” his suit alleged. “The comments made by Ms. Ehrlich were offensive and/or unwelcome.”

Ericson claimed to have started working for Ehrlich in 2015, but after initially being welcomed as a “sweet boy,” alleged that Ehrlich’s attitude changed because of his sexuality.

In addition, he accused Ehrlich of forcing him to work beyond his contracted hours and denying him breaks for food, and alleged that Ehrlich would get drunk while they were working.

Ericson also accused Ehrlich of mocking his sexuality by joking about being a lesbian as a last resort and implying that sexuality was a choice.

In his lawsuit, Ericson asks for at least $1 million in compensatory damages, restitution, and punitive damages.