MWTV: HRC’s ‘Reality Flag’ Rises, Boebert’s Gay Challenger Debuts

Walker for Colorado

Massive cow pies rain down on a small Colorado town in one of the most amusing political commercials ever produced. Democrat Alex Walker, “a queer engineering nerd, writer, and moderate,” has his sights on replacing the horrific Lauren Boebert, whom he (rightfully) views as a public nuisance to all Coloradans and Americans alike.

Learn more about Walker’s campaign at www.walkerforcolorado.com.

The Reality Flag

“In 29 states, basic freedoms are missing for millions of LGBTQ+ Americans.” The words are punctuated, in HRC’s new ad “Reality Flag,” by the unfurling of a redesigned American flag conspicuously missing 29 stars.

The ad was created by Joey Soloway, the Emmy-winning showrunner of Transparent, and the campaign is designed to urge the passage of the Equality Act. Visit www.hrc.org.