MWTV: Tears for Fears, Todrick Hall, and Dino Domination in Jurassic World

Tear for Fears: “Break the Man”

The third single off the forthcoming Tears for Fears album, the iconic British duo’s first in 17 years, draws on elements of Escher and the Pet Shop Boys in a conformist, kaleidoscopic, black and white landscape.

The video, stunningly directed by WeWereMonkeys, is about breaking the patriarchy, says the band’s Curt Smith. The Tipping Point will be released on Feb. 25. Visit www.tearsforfears.com.

Todrick Hall: “Rich Forever”

“My booty worth a billion, my kiss is worth a million, my goody’s worth a trillion, so bitch, I’m rich forever,” sings Todrick Hall on this vibrant, sexy, neon-drenched video that, at one point, has dancers joyfully trampolining on the singer’s naked ass.

It’s the kind of extravagant spectacle and catchy refrain we’ve come to expect from the flamboyant LGBTQ artist whose new album, Femuline Gaymeova, is out now. Visit www.todrickhall.com.

Coming Soon: Jurassic World Dominion

“Bigger. Why do they always have to go bigger?” quietly ponders Ian Malcolm as he faces down a massive T-Rex in the trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion. Jeff Goldblum returns as the character he originated in 1993’s Jurassic Park, along with fellow vets Laura Dern and Sam O’Neill.

They’ll join the current stars of the Jurassic saga, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, for an outsized adventure sure to draw throngs back into theaters when it’s released on June 10. Visit www.jurassicworld.com.

Apple TV+: Severance

Ben Stiller directs a new drama starring Adam Scott as the employee of a firm that “surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives” in order to achieve work-life balance. Of course, plenty nefarious is afoot.

The series, which also stars Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken, premieres with its first two episodes on Feb. 18, and weekly thereafter on Apple TV+. Visit www.appletvplus.com.