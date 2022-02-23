NYPD searching for two suspects in anti-gay robbery in the Bronx

The New York Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on surveillance footage in connection with a robbery and possible hate crime.

The incident took place on Tuesday, Feb. 15, around 2:42 p.m., near the intersection of Davison Avenue and West Burnside Avenue, near the border of the University Heights and Morris Heights neighborhoods.

According to police, the 49-year-old male victim was walking down the streets when he was approached by two unidentified men who began punching him and demanding his property.

During the course of the assault, the two men, whose faces were concealed, forcibly removed the victim’s jewelry and cell phone before fleeing the scene. The assailants also hurled anti-LGBTQ slurs at the victim, reports the Norwood News, a local Bronx-based newspaper.

The victim suffered pain and bruising as a result of the mugging, but refused medical attention. His stolen property had an estimated value of $1,500.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident due to the anti-gay slurs used by the attackers, which may indicate a degree of anti-LGBTQ animus behind the crime.

The assailants are described as two men in their 20s or 30s, wearing all black clothing and balaclavas.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit tips through the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter by messaging @NYPDTips. All tips are confidential, although tips leading to an arrest and conviction can potentially qualify for a monetary reward.