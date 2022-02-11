School board member: Parents who believe in more than two genders should kill themselves

An Oklahoma school board member is citing the First Amendment to shield himself from criticism after sharing a profanity-laden TikTok video attacking parents of transgender children.
Andy McGuire, a board member for Velma-Alma Public Schools in Stephens County, Oklahoma, billed the video, a copy of which was obtained by The Oklahomannewspaper, as a “public service announcement.”
Posting under the handle @savagegent77, McGuire said in the video that he was speaking to parents who think it’s “okay for your child to decide if they want to be a girl or a boy or whatever other ridiculous-[expletive] pronoun you can come up with.”
“It’s going to be a shock, I understand, there are only two genders,” McGuire said. “Let me repeat, there are only two genders. So if in your sick, twisted mind you’ve got some other thought process going on about girls and boys, do us all a favor, find the busiest street that you can find, take your a** out, lay down on the center line and do the world a favor.”
Velma-Alma Superintendent Raymond Rice told The Duncan Bannerthat McGuire’s comments have no affiliation with the district, but refused to comment further on the matter.
“I’m not going to speak to it — that particular board member is a private individual and was not representing Velma-Alma Public Schools and he wasn’t speaking on our behalf,” Rice said. “He is protected by the First Amendment. Other than that, I will not speak about it.”
When asked by reporters if the issue might arise at a future school board meeting, Rice again refused to comment further on the incident.
McGuire confirmed to the Banner via Facebook Messenger that he was the man in the video, and that he posted the video to his TikTok last week. He said the comments were not made on behalf of the school district, and said the video is protected under his constitutional right to free speech.
“First of all, I am a private citizen/individual and in no way, shape or form do I speak for or on behalf of Velma-Alma Public Schools,” McGuire said. “The things I share on my personal social media accounts are just that … personal. I’m thankful to live in a country where my freedom of speech is protected by the First Amendment.”
Oklahoma has recently been in the news for its approach to cultural issues, which are front and center as school board meetings around the country have become battlegrounds over how — if at all — school districts should address issues of race, sexuality, and gender, as well as the content of or curriculum materials for history and English-language arts classes. A bill introduced in the state legislature this year would allow parents to ban books with “sexual content,” which some people fear will be interpreted or implemented in a way that leads to bans on books containing LGBTQ characters or content, even if that content is incidental and not crucial to the plot.
Last year, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) ordered the Oklahoma Health Department to stop issuing nonbinary birth certificates after the State Health Department issued a birth certificate with a nonbinary gender marker in response to a lawsuit. Oklahoma Republicans threw a tantrum after the birth certificate was issued, arguing that birth certificates are intended to reflect vital statistics, and should not be amended to include a gender that does not match a person’s assigned sex at birth.
A Republican candidate running for a seat in the Texas State House of Representatives recently complained that, when she was a teacher, she had not been allowed to let her students "laugh at" transgender classmates.
Shelley Luther, a hair salon owner who previously worked as a Spanish-language teacher in public schools for more than a decade, made the comments last Saturday during a candidate forum in northeast Texas.
Luther, who is challenging Republican State Rep. Reggie Smith in the March 1 primary election to represent one of the state's most conservative districts, said transgender people make her uncomfortable and lamented the idea that students who harass, tease, or make fun of their transgender peers might be disciplined in public schools.
A proposed bill in Oklahoma would allow individual parents to ban books they claim have "sexual content" from school libraries, a measure likely to be mimicked in other states as the Republican Party seeks to use parental rights as the next electoral wedge issue.
The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman) would prohibit school libraries from "maintain in its inventory or promot books that make as their primary subject the study of sex, sexual preferences, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity or gender identity," as well as books of a "sexual nature" that parents would want to be informed of prior to their child being exposed to the book.
A Virginia House of Delegates committee defeated a bill seeking to allow local school boards to opt out of policies and guidelines developed by the Virginia Department of Education that are intended to make school environments more welcoming and inclusive for transgender students.
The so-called "model policies" -- which have been a source of contention, particularly in socially conservative school districts -- were developed by the Virginia Department of Education in response to legislation, passed last year by Democratic majorities in both legislative chambers, that sought to provide protections for transgender students from discrimination, harassment, or bullying. But some advocates feared that Republican control over the lower chamber would enable attempts to repeal those protections.
Oklahoma has recently been in the news for its approach to cultural issues, which are front and center as school board meetings around the country have become battlegrounds over how — if at all — school districts should address issues of race, sexuality, and gender, as well as the content of or curriculum materials for history and English-language arts classes. A bill introduced in the state legislature this year would allow parents to ban books with “sexual content,” which some people fear will be interpreted or implemented in a way that leads to bans on books containing LGBTQ characters or content, even if that content is incidental and not crucial to the plot.
Last year, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) ordered the Oklahoma Health Department to stop issuing nonbinary birth certificates after the State Health Department issued a birth certificate with a nonbinary gender marker in response to a lawsuit. Oklahoma Republicans threw a tantrum after the birth certificate was issued, arguing that birth certificates are intended to reflect vital statistics, and should not be amended to include a gender that does not match a person’s assigned sex at birth.
