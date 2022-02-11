School board member: Parents who believe in more than two genders should kill themselves

A Republican candidate running for a seat in the Texas State House of Representatives recently complained that, when she was a teacher, she had not been allowed to let her students "laugh at" transgender classmates.

Shelley Luther, a hair salon owner who previously worked as a Spanish-language teacher in public schools for more than a decade, made the comments last Saturday during a candidate forum in northeast Texas.

Luther, who is challenging Republican State Rep. Reggie Smith in the March 1 primary election to represent one of the state's most conservative districts, said transgender people make her uncomfortable and lamented the idea that students who harass, tease, or make fun of their transgender peers might be disciplined in public schools.