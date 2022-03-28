School Board President Receives Death Threats Over “Radical Transgender Agenda”

Kuwait's constitutional court has overturned a law that had been used to prosecute transgender people on the grounds that the statute violates Kuwaitis' right to personal freedom.

The law, known as Article 198, had criminalized the "imitation of the opposite sex," which Kuwaiti authorities had used to arrest and prosecute gender-nonconforming individuals or those whose physical appearance or gender expression did not match the gender on their official identification card.

Transgender advocates and human rights activists had panned the law, arguing that police selectively enforced it, detaining transgender people and others at checkpoints after inspecting their papers for subjective reasons, such as when a person assigned male at birth has a "feminine" voice.