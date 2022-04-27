Gay Flag Football Player To Announce NFL Draft Pick

A gay substitute teacher in Ohio claims he was fired for handing out Pride bracelets to some interested students.

Jay Bowman, a teacher for 30 years, was substituting for the Huntington Local School District, located outside Chillicothe, in southern Ohio. He said several female students asked him about a rainbow-colored bracelet he was wearing.

Bowman says he answered honestly, telling them the bracelet was one made by the First Capital PRIDE Coalition, a pro-LGBTQ organization in Chillicothe, as well as the significance of the rainbow bracelet.

"If a kid has questions, if a kid wants honesty, I don't think I should be forbidden from providing that," Bowman said in an interview with Columbus-area NBC affiliate WSYX.