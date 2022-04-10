Gay Men Meet Their Match At SoulDate

- News
If you’re looking for a new love, even of the platonic kind — say, a new wingman — your search ought to include SoulDate, a monthly social event for men seeking men and “connecting good souls 1:1 to build genuine relationships.”
Styled as an alternative to “the hookup scenes and apps,” SoulDate, held the second Wednesday of every month, offers libations and live entertainment.
But the focus is on making direct, personal connections. The organizers help curate and facilitate “a casual, fun atmosphere [where] a variety of different relationships” can “take flight,” whether you’re seeking a future friend or future hubby.
After a hugely successful launch in March, organizers recently released tickets for the second SoulDate, taking place at Tokyo Pearl, the Japanese-themed lounge located just south of Dupont Circle in the space that once housed the gay-owned men’s boutique Avenue Jack.
Drag queen CAKE serves as the host for the evening, and SoulDate guests can spring for $10 specialty sushi rolls and premium discounted cocktails.
In addition to being single and ready to mingle, participants should “come with a smile, positive vibes, and good energy,” as the event’s ad puts it. They also must arrive with tickets in hand, as none will be sold at the door.
The next SoulDate DC is Wednesday, April 13, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tokyo Pearl is at 1301 Connecticut Ave. NW. Advance tickets are $20 plus fees and taxes.
A SoulDate Friendship Bracelet handmade by a local artist is available for an additional $5. Visit www.souldatedc.com.
