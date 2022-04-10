Gay Men Meet Their Match At SoulDate

Some LGBTQ Ukrainians fear the ramifications of a Russian occupation, which they believe would lead to a crackdown on LGBTQ rights, especially should a pro-Russian puppet government be installed.

"That would mean a direct threat to me and especially, well, to me and to the person I love," Ilulia, an 18-year-old law student from the city of Kharkiv, in the country's eastern region, told CBS News. "In Russia, LGBTQ people are persecuted. If we imagine that Russia occupies all of the Ukraine or just a big part of the country, they won't allow us to exist peacefully and to fight for our rights as we are able to do that in Ukraine right now."