Aaron Burr — and, for that matter, Sam Cooke, too — will be on hand to perform a toast to the Hylton Performing Arts Center at the end of April. That is to say, the acclaimed actor who has played those historical figures on stage and screen will headline the venue’s 12th annual gala.

After becoming a Tony-winning Broadway star in 2015 with his portrayal of the American vice president and villain of Hamilton, Leslie Odom, Jr., has mostly worked in film and TV, taking on the role of William Still opposite Cynthia Erivo in Harriet, portraying Cooke in One Night in Miami, which garnered him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor, playing a mobster in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and garnering another Emmy nomination for the Disney+ recorded version of Hamilton.

In 2018, PBS began airing an hour-long “Live From Lincoln Center” cabaret-style concert starring Odom performing songs and music selections reflecting his artistic journey thus far accompanied by a world-class band.

And in 2019, he released Mr, his first studio album featuring original material, including the appealing hit-primed singles “Cold,” which he’s also recorded as a duet with Sia, and the frisky Latin-flavored “Go Crazy.”

Odom will close out this year’s two-day celebration at “the performing arts jewel of Prince William County,” which opened in 2010 as a partnership with the county, the City of Manassas, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and George Mason University, which assists with the venue’s programming and promotion.

Among the attractions scheduled for the gala’s first night on Friday, April 29, are a cocktail reception, special dinner, fundraiser, and live auction of travel packages.

Odom performs Saturday, April 30, at 8 p.m. at Merchant Hall, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Va. Remaining tickets are $80 to $105 for the concert, or $300 for both days.

Call 703-993-7759 or visit www.hyltoncenter.org.

