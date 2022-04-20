Since finishing promoting their most recent album Love Goes, which ended up including a campaign that was spread out across several years, Sam Smith has been relatively quiet. Fans have been waiting to hear what will come next from the pop superstar, and now it appears they won’t have to wait much longer before the next era of their career begins.

Smith took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 20 to reveal the title, release date, and possibly the cover of their new single.

The song is called “Love Me More,” which suggests that the singer is happy to be creating more music about their favorite tried-and-true subject: love, or the lack of it. The name makes it sound like it might be another tale of a love gone wrong, possibly telling the story of a person who left Smith wanting more.

“Love Me More” is expected to drop on Thursday, April 28 at 3 p.m. PST, though whether it will be accompanied by a music video or not isn’t clear.

Smith shared the announcement with a stunning black and white photo of themselves posing while wearing a sexy lace-looking top and pearl earrings. The singer looks both masculine and feminine in one shot, which is par for the course considering how they’ve enjoyed presenting themselves for the past several years.

Smith released just one proper single in 2021, and it didn’t really go anywhere.

They joined R&B singer Summer Walker on the tune “You Will Be Found” from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. They were two of the superstars recruited to put poppy spins on the tracks from the show, which was adapted into a film that, sadly, underperformed. The soundtrack also featured names like SZA, Carrie Underwood and Tori Kelly, among others.

“Love Me More” may be the first taste of a new era of Smith’s career, as their last one wrapped back in 2020. The Grammy and Oscar winner’s most recent album Love Goes arrived in October of that year, and by that time, nine songs featured on the set had been shared as either proper singles or promotional ones.

That list includes tracks like “Promises” with Calvin Harris, “Dancing with a Stranger” with Normani, “How Do You Sleep?,” “Diamonds” and “I’m Ready” with Demi Lovato.

Smith broke into mainstream consciousness back in 2014 with their debut smash “Money on My Mind.” That tune went right to No. 1 in their home country of the U.K., and that success helped them gain momentum, which then was used to push their music in other territories.

Their single “Stay With Me” became a global blockbuster in 2014, and it won the singer and songwriter four Grammys, including Best New Artist as well as both Song and Record of the Year.