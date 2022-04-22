Saturday, April 30, is Maryland Day 2022, in College Park, a free all-day, campus-wide open house featuring artistic and creative performances, demonstrations, tours, and lectures throughout the University of Maryland’s main campus, with scheduled performances by campus entities including the UMD Percussion Group, the Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble, the Maryland Community Band, UMD Horn Choir, UMD Choirs, and Maryland Opera Studio.

Among the full schedule of activities, other notable presentations include “Metal Impressions,” a demo into making original metal necklaces and keychains, “Garba360,” a showcase of high-energy folk dance styles from northwest India, the “Vital Signs Showcase: Creative Arts for Black Lives,” featuring excerpts of works by student artists affirming Black live and vitality, and the IGNIS Woodwind Quintet’s transcription of Peter and the Wolf featuring a narrator and visual effects. (4/30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., campus-wide).

That’s the tip of the many upcoming attractions scheduled at The Clarice over the next month.

Other highlights include:

The Grammy-nominated St. Lawrence String Quartet, in a performance of works by Joseph Haydn and Cesar Franck, plus Osvaldo Golijov Ever Yours, an octet, billed as a chamber music experiment, and performed with UMD School of Music’s Thalea String Quartet (4/22, Dekelboum Concert Hall).

The recital “L’Chaim: To Life!” featuring eight members of the UMD School of Music faculty as soloists celebrating the music of 20th-century Jewish composers, including Schoenfield, Bernstein, Golijov, Gershwin, Ran, and Kattenburg (4/23, Gildenhorn Recital Hall).

A production of Lydia R. Diamond’s play Stick Fly directed by KenYatta Rogers and featuring students from UMD’s School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies (Now-4/24, Kogod Theatre).

The Cuban dance troupe Malpaso Dance Company offering a mixed-repertory showcase of their innovative style, mixing modern music from the Caribbean island with contemporary classics and electronic sounds (4/27, Kay Theatre).

The 2021-22 Arts & Humanities Dean’s Lecture, “A Conversation about Truth, History, and the 1619 Project,” featuring Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, contributor to the New York Times, and Howard University professor, in conversation with the UMD College of Arts and Humanities Dean Bonnie Thornton Dill (5/3, Kay Theatre).

And the Argentinian artist Sofía Rei performing an original fusion of music from her native Buenos Aires with that from New York City, characterized by the New York Times as a “wildly eclectic, near hallucinatory international mix” (5/6, Kogod Theatre).

The lineup also includes new multi-genre works by locally based artists part of the NextLOOK series presented in collaboration with, and hosted by, Joe’s Movement Emporium.

The series kicks off with a preview featuring the artists Rochelle Rice, Chao Tian, and Joseph Webb (4/23), followed by Rochelle Rice’s Tell Her This program featuring stories and songs, including the premiere of her multidimensional work of portraits and sound Strong Like Water (5/6), Chao Tian’s Unheard Voice, a cross-disciplinary program exploring an immigrant’s self-expression featuring Tian, a Chinese dulcimer virtuoso, who will also collaborate with dance artist and choreographer Shu-chen Cuff and percussionist Tom Teasley for part of the performance (5/13), and Joseph Webb’s Prayers for a Hopeless Romantic: Lovers Rock, a reggae-steeped work of performance art for an interactive tale of liberation and love relayed by a cast performing Black vernacular dance styles accompanied by reimagined visuals of historical album covers (5/20).

Call 301-405-ARTS or visit www.theclarice.umd.edu for more information on all events.