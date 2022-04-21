Who Will Win Drag Race Season 14? Here Are The Odds

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 is coming to an end after one of the longest and most drawn-out showings in the reality staple’s history. This latest iteration of the franchise featured five — yes, FIVE — episodes that didn’t see a queen go home, which extended the life of the season further.

While more Drag Race is usually a good thing, at times it felt a bit extra, and while fans everywhere adore the program, it is coming to an end — finally. At least for now.

The season 14 finale is slated to air on Friday, April 22, just a month before the next edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars begins. The upcoming season might be the most exciting ever, as it features a cast of all previous winners — but one needs to conclude before the next can begin.

For the first time ever, there are five potential winners going into the final episode. There typically used to be two or three, then four became the norm, and now it’s all been whittled down to the following quintet of queens: Daya Betty, Willow Pill, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, and Lady Camden. They all want it, but do they really have equal chances?

Let’s investigate who has the best shot at winning season 14 of Drag Race, taking into consideration their number of challenge wins, overall performance, and betting odds, published by Gold Derby.

Willow Pill

Number of challenge wins: 1

Odds of winning: 10/3

From the beginning of the season, Willow has been receiving the winner’s edit, meaning producers and editors are preparing viewers for her to snatch the crown.

They don’t want anyone watching at home to be too shocked, because then they might not be happy with the outcome. At the same time, they also don’t want it to be entirely obvious, but it certainly seems like the belovedly weird character from Denver could have it in the bag.

She has the best odds, and she was rarely in the bottom, so a crowning could be in her future.

Lady Camden

Number of challenge wins: 3

Odds of winning: 19/5

Lady Camden is tied with Bosco for the most challenge wins of the season, as they have both come out on top three times. The Brit has found friends, confidence, and even love during her time on the show, but she’s still hoping to earn the crown in the end.

Looking at the betting odds, she appears to be in second place, but don’t count her out just yet. While Willow was a favorite from the beginning, Lady has been excelling lately, and those wins might be fresh enough to still be in the judge’s minds.

Bosco

Number of challenge wins: 3

Odds of winning: 4/1

For a minute there, it looked like Bosco was done with Drag Race. She lip synced against Jorgeous the assassin, and like so many before her, she was taken down by her competitor, as nobody can perform quite like the pint-sized queen.

Thankfully, she had the golden chocolate bar that was a new addition to this season, and it saved her from going home. She went on to win the next episode, proving she was still there to fight. Bosco may be tied with Lady with three wins apiece, but her chances of being named the champion don’t seem to be quite as high.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Number of challenge wins: 2

Odds of winning: 9/2

Early on in season 14, it looked like Angeria might very well go on to win the whole thing, as she dominated two of the first three challenges. While she continued to perform very well throughout her time on the show, she didn’t manage to break through and earn any more wins.

She may have a pair to her credit, but they were so long ago (literally months), they might not be enough to save her in the end.

Daya Betty

Number of challenge wins: 1

Odds of winning: 9/2

Perhaps the most polarizing character of season 14, Daya Betty is beloved by some and seemingly hated by so many more. Like Bosco, she also lost a lip sync and assumed her moment in the spotlight was through, only hers took place in just the second episode.

Her salvation came in the form of a producer’s odd and unexpected decision to bring back the first two eliminated contestants, and since then she fought incredibly hard to make it to the finale. She’s talented and beautiful, but it’s entirely possible that she’s caused too much drama with her fellow castmates to be named the winner (and certainly not Miss Congeniality).

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 finale is Friday, April 22, 2022, at 8 p.m. on VH-1 and Paramount+.