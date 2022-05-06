6 Hot Albums By LGBTQ Artists And Allies For Summer 2022

The weather is turning for the better, temperatures are rising, and the beach is nearly in view. Summer is just around the corner, and that means it’s time for parties, long drives, and going out — and that all requires a great soundtrack.

Thankfully, there have already been a slew of excellent new albums by LGBTQ artists and allies, with more on the way before summer officially begins.

If you feel you’re missing out on what’s happening in music and you need some new jams, we’ve got you covered. Here are five albums by LGBTQ artists (and allies) that are slated to arrive (or which already have) that will have you singing along all season.

Anitta – Versions of Me

Release Date: Out Now

Bisexual Brazilian pop musician Anitta may very well be the next star to take over the world, as her new album Versions of Me was crafted specifically for that purpose.

On the set, which was released in April, she performs in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, which means she has widespread appeal in quite a few markets.

The full-length features collaborations with musicians like Cardi B, Saweetie, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. It’s tailor-made for parties in the warm months. Among a project filled with potential hits, “Boys Don’t Cry” is a must-hear.

Bloc Party – Alpha Games

Release Date: Out Now

Six years have passed since Bloc Party last released an album, and that marks the longest fans of the London-based group have had to wait to hear something new from the act.

Led by gay singer-songwriter and superstar musician Kele Okereke, the U.K. band changed the sound of indie rock more than a decade ago, and they’ve remained one of the most creative and out-there names in the industry ever since.

Okereke took time to launch a solo career rooted more in electronic sounds and dance, and now the band is back together to keep the fun going with singles such as “Traps” and the enticingly-titled “Sex Magik.”

Kehlani – Blue Water Road

Release Date: Out Now

For years now, Kehlani has been creating some of the best alt-pop/R&B music anywhere, and if you haven’t discovered her yet, you’re seriously missing out.

She’s modern, understands how to craft a hook, and is making it work without compromising who she is as a person or an artist.

She may very well be the most famous out lesbian in pop at the moment, and deserves so much more recognition and respect than she already receives.

Her third full-length Blue Water Road just produced a single with Justin Bieber titled “Up at Night,” which could help her reach new heights.

Florence + the Machine – Dance Fever

Release Date: May 13

Florence Welch of the band Florence + the Machine has always been a favorite among the gay community, even if she herself doesn’t identify as being a part of the spectrum.

Now, after a four-year hiatus, she’s returning to give the gays everything they want with her new album Dance Fever. This time around, she’s pushing everyone to leave their homes and find a dancefloor, and she’s enlisted the help of super-producer Jack Antonoff (known for crafting hits for the likes of Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Rey) to ensure she seamlessly makes the transition from rock to pure pop.

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Release Date: May 20

This isn’t just for the gays, as Harry’s House is easily one of the most highly-anticipated albums of 2022.

The former One Direction member is hotter than ever, and this year is shaping up to be his biggest yet.

Harry’s House, the singer-songwriter’s third solo full-length, has already produced the No. 1 smash single “As It Was,” which may very well end up becoming the song of the summer.

He just headlined Coachella, he’s starring in his first film very soon, and he remains a steadfast ally (or possible member of?) the LGBTQ community, so yes, Harry’s House is required listening.

Also Worth Checking Out

Beyond the five albums listed above, there are plenty of new releases from high-profile musicians who either are LGBTQ or who have long been friends of the community or idolized by it.

If you didn’t catch them, check out the latest albums from Banks, Bob Moses, Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, Dolly Parton, Ella Henderson, Emeli Sandé, Krewella, Kylie Minogue, Léon, Lights, Maren Morris, Martin Garrix, Miley Cyrus, Placebo, Rex Orange County, Rosalía, Sofi Tukker, Stromae, and Swedish House Mafia.