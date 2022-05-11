Editor’s Pick: David Foster & Katherine McPhee At The Birchmere

The legendary pop producer and pianist David Foster was originally scheduled to come through the area in April 2020 on an extension of his An Intimate Evening with David Foster – Hitman Tour.

Naturally, the whole tour was postponed, then postponed again, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Now, more than two years later, all systems are a go with a tour stop at the Birchmere in Alexandra.

Originally planned with a coterie of featured vocalists, the tour has picked back up featuring special guest Katharine McPhee, the powerhouse who came to fame as a runner-up on the fifth season of American Idol and subsequently scored a few modestly successful pop hits.

She’s gone on to showcase her wide musical and artistic range, with the release of I Fall in Love Too Easily, her 2017 album featuring covers of romantic standards from the American Songbook, and by taking on the lead role in Sara Bareilles’s hit Broadway musical Waitress both on Broadway and on London’s West End.

Over the past decade, McPhee has become better known for her acting work, starring in everything from NBC’s Smash to CBS’s Scorpion. Even more recently, the 38-year-old has started a family with the 72-year-old Foster, her husband since 2019. Last year, the two competed together as “Banana Split” on The Masked Singer.

Tuesday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $115.

The Birchmere is at 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria.

Call 703-549-7500 or visit www.birchmere.com.