Health Experts Warn of Monkeypox Infections Among Gay Men

Canada has lifted restrictions prohibiting gay and bisexual men from donating blood and blood products after years of lobbying from LGBTQ advocacy groups.

Health Canada, the government department responsible for national health policy, announced last Thursday that it is eliminating its previous policy, which barred men who have sex with men (MSM) from donating blood unless they have been celibate for more than three months.

The change marks the fourth such change in eligibility criteria for Canadian blood donors in the past decade.

The government first imposed an across-the-board ban prohibiting men who have sex with men from donating blood in 1977, with prohibitions on donating blood products like plasma imposed in 1992.