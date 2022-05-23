LGBTQ-Affirming Health Center Raises Over $300,000 in Musical-Inspired Gala

Chase Brexton Health Care, the Baltimore-based federally qualified health center that specializes in HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, as well as LGBTQ-affirming care, raised $315,000 at a gala earlier this month, with proceeds going to benefit two of the health center’s programs.

The gala, held on May 14, took place at six separate locations across Maryland, in six “castles,’ or houses decorated to the theme of the Broadway hit Six, a play presented as a pop concert that focusing on the woes and lives of Henry VII’s six wives. Gala attendees also watched a video presentation detailing Chase Brexton’s recent work and new initiatives.

Proceeds from the event will benefit two programs. The first is Chase Brexton’s Center of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, which focuses on reducing health inequities among historically marginalized and underrepresented communities, including people of color and LGBTQ individuals.

The second program that benefits from the gala is Every Meal Matters, an initiative to create a food pantry accessible to any patient that needs it. The goal, according to the hospital’s website, is to “provide healthy, nonperishable boxed food to our patients, no matter what the reason.”

Beyond raising money for its programs, Chase Brexton also honored two exemplary employees with the Ronald J. Taylor Award, given to employees who”embody the mission of Chase Brexton,” and presented a third individual with the Healthcare Hero Award. Two Taylor Awards were presented this year due to the inability to hold an in-person gala at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Fisher, a Clinical Informatics Manager, received the Dr. Ronald J. Taylor Award for 2020. Non-Clinical Educator Alkema Jackson received the award for the 2021 year. The 2022 Healthcare Hero Award was given to Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, who previously served as Baltimore City’s health commissioner, for her work.

“This unique event was a royal success,” Alexa Milanytch, Chase Brexton’s Director of Development, said in a statement remarking on the gala. “We’re so grateful to all those who got their crown on with us at one of our castles. … By hosting this event in six locations, we reaffirmed our commitment to all the communities we serve, and gave our supporters a sense of the scope of our important mission.”