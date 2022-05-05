Taylor Swift Has A New (Well, Sort Of New) Single Coming Tonight

Since she announced she was planning on re-recording and re-releasing her first six albums, fans of Taylor Swift have been wondering when she’d get around to doling out the updated take on her celebrated full-length 1989.

While the singer-songwriter hasn’t exactly promised that the project is on the way, she has revealed that a new single is set to drop in just a few hours, and it gives her followers reason to believe the title they’ve been waiting for might be on the horizon.

Swift took to her social media on May 5 to announce that at midnight EST on May 6, her new single would become available everywhere.

Well, not exactly “new.”

The superstar is planning on dropping “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” and fans only need to wait a few more hours before they get to hear the reworked cut.

The Grammy champion previewed “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” on Instagram by uploading the trailer for the upcoming TV show The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is based off of the novel of the same name. The title is headed to Amazon in June, and Swift’s song soundtracks the short snippet that’s been released to get fans of the book (and now Swift) excited.

Swift captioned the video by saying, “Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!! I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events – This Love (Taylor’s Version) comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!”

The original version of “This Love” was featured on 1989, and while it was never a single, it’s still adored by fans everywhere.

Some may see this latest drop as a sign that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is also coming soon, but that prediction might not necessarily come true, at least not yet.

In September 2021, Swift shared “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version),” the re-recorded take of the single “Wildest Dreams,” which was also present on 1989. Similarly, that cut was used for the trailer that accompanied the animated film Spirit Untamed.

For the past year and a half, Swift has been very busy re-releasing all of her first half-dozen albums in an effort to regain control over the music.

The rights to the masters to the songs and CDs that made her a global figure were sold more than once, and the singer made her displeasure around the business transitions known.

While she might not be able to purchase them legally, she has been scoring huge hits on the charts and making millions of dollars by re-recording all of them (including all the instruments, production, and vocals) and renaming them all slightly, adding the modifier “Taylor’s Version” to everything new(ish). This is her way of legally getting around the contracts and attempting to assert her power over her art.

“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” is Swift’s first new release of 2022. In November 2021, she dropped her second re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version), which easily bolted right to No. 1 and became a massive sales success all around the world. The CD also produced her latest chart-topping single “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” which debuted atop the Hot 100.