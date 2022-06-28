CONTEST: Win tickets to ‘WAR on the Catwalk’ in D.C.

Nearly two decades ago, Dixie Longate latched onto a successful gimmick -- selling Tupperware. Since the pandemic, Longate hasn't been making the killing selling Tupperware she used to.

Rather, it seems she's caught a certain virus that turns a person who can sell the innocent on interlocking plastic containers into someone who fashions herself as something of a storytelling seamstress, spinning her good yarn to create what she calls "a web of storytelling."

On Thursday, Longate comes to the area for a Capital Pride Partner Event at the Birchmere in which she'll perform her new show Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets.