Demi Lovato Announces New Album ‘Holy Fvck’

Just a short time after announcing a new single was coming very soon, Demi Lovato has confirmed the good news fans were hoping to hear — an album is on the way.

The singer-songwriter took to social media to reveal their upcoming album’s title, cover, and release date.

The set is called Holy Fvck, all caps, and with no explanation about how people should pronounce that name — in polite company, at least. The project is slated for an August 19 street date, and it’s available to pre-order now.

Holy Fvck is set to be preceded by at least one single, which hasn’t yet arrived.

The singer revealed in May that their new song “Skin of My Teeth” will be released on June 10, and now it’s been confirmed that the tune should serve as the introductory tune from the forthcoming effort, which had been assumed to begin with.

Lovato’s Holy Fvck will feature 16 songs, though beyond “Skin of My Teeth,” no titles, producers, songwriters, or featured artists were mentioned in any communications about the album.

In a press release shared by the singer’s representatives, the set is described as “a sonic journey grounded in Demi’s rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences.”

Holy Fvck‘s cover features Lovato laying on a cross-shaped mattress. She’s dressed in what appears to be black and red leather-looking bondage gear, and the entire scene is set in a blood-red backdrop.

It looks like this era of their career will be all about dark sex appeal and perhaps Christian iconography, which means they may be borrowing a page out of Madonna’s playbook.

Popular DC Pride Party Roundup

On Instagram, Lovato shared a trailer for the album, which is soundtracked largely by “Skin of My Teeth.” A quick look at the single’s cover suggested the song would be rockier in sound, and the short video they posted makes it clear that yes, the Grammy nominee is planning on returning to the pop-rock sound that made them a star more than a decade ago.

Holy Fvck will be Lovato’s eighth proper album. They last delivered a full set in April 2021, when they released Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. That title produced a slew of top 40 hits before it arrived in full, but by the time the CD was available, it seemed the era had nearly ended.

All seven of Lovato’s albums have charted inside the top five on the Billboard 200, with just one rising all the way to the summit. Their first two releases, 2008’s Don’t Forget and 2009’s Here We Go Again, helped make Lovato a household name, and they were rooted in a pop-punk/pop-rock style.

At the time, a number of artists succeeded with that style, including fellow Disney actor/singer Miley Cyrus. Since then, both have veered off in different directions, and now they’ve returned to various rock-connected genres.