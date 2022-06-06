Early 2023 Grammy Predictions: Gayle, Latto & Tate McRae for Best New Artist

In some years, the Best New Artist Grammy goes to a singer or band that appeared out of nowhere and conquered the industry. The most recent winner is Olivia Rodrigo, who had almost no musical experience when she dropped her first full-length, which went on to collect quite a few trophies.

In 2023, it looks like some prospective nominees will be musicians who have actually been working for years, and some who have achieved some level of commercial success, but for whom 2022 was their biggest year yet. At present, there aren’t a ton of obvious people to include in this roundup, though that will surely change in the coming months.

It’s hard to believe, but the eligibility period for the next Grammys is already more than halfway over. Here are five early predictions for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Gayle

Still just 17, Gayle will still be a teenager when she earns her Best New Artist Grammy nomination… if she receives one, that is. It’s not uncommon for singers so young to be named as potential winners.

In fact, two of the three women who have won so far this decade — Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo — were teens when they won, so there’s plenty of precedent for Gayle to collect the honor.

With only one hit to her credit (“ABCDEFU”), her being named the champion isn’t a given, but it might be a tough year for major nominees, so anything’s possible.

JID

Sometimes it’s difficult to determine if a certain musician is eligible for the Best New Artist Grammy, and every year, there are those acts who end up being nominated who have actually been working for years.

Hip-hop talent JID has charted minor hits in the past, and he’s actually been nominated for two Grammys before, but there’s a case to be made that 2022 is actually his breakout year.

He recently landed his first top 10 hit alongside Imagine Dragons on “Enemy,” and he reportedly has a new album coming soon that will likely be bigger than any of his past efforts.

The Recording Academy will determine if he can be included, but if the group says yes, he could very well be up for the honor.

Latto

Latto, formerly known as Mulatto (which she changed when she became more popular), has been bubbling for a while, but 2022 has proved to be a huge year for the rapper.

Her sophomore album 777 narrowly missed hitting the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, while the set’s lead single “Big Energy” rose to No. 3 on the Hot 100 and became a global smash.

The tune borrows heavily from Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” but Grammy voters will likely look to reward her, and Best New Artist is the perfect category to use to do so.

Tems

Nigerian singer Tems scored an unexpected and breakout hit single in 2021 with “Essence,” which was fronted by Wizkid. The tune bolted up the charts after Justin Bieber joined in on the fun, and the cut earned her a Grammy nomination (that she didn’t win) in the newly-created Best Global Music Performance category.

She earned her first No. 1 hit in the U.S. as a featured artist on Future and Drake’s “Wait for U,” and as her star continues to rise, she could snag a coveted Best New Artist nod.

Tate McRae

While many people are just learning who Tate McRae is, she has actually been grinding for years now, which is shocking, given that she’s only 18.

She first achieved some level of fame on So You Think You Can Dance, and soon her music began racking up millions of streams online.

She is perhaps best known for her single “You Broke Me First,” which is ineligible for the upcoming Grammys, as it was released back in 2020.

While that cut can’t be up for an award, McRae can, and with her debut album I Used to Think I Could Fly dropping in May, it seems like there will be a spot for her in the Best New Artist vertical this year.