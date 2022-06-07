Editor’s Pick: Dixie Longate At The Birchmere

Nearly two decades ago, Dixie Longate latched onto a successful gimmick — selling Tupperware. Since the pandemic, Longate hasn’t been making the killing selling Tupperware she used to.

Rather, it seems she’s caught a certain virus that turns a person who can sell the innocent on interlocking plastic containers into someone who fashions herself as something of a storytelling seamstress, spinning her good yarn to create what she calls “a web of storytelling.”

On Thursday, Longate comes to the area for a Capital Pride Partner Event at the Birchmere in which she’ll perform her new show Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets.

Longate explains the evening will find her sharing “some stories about the craziness of the last two years, and coming out of it to be the person you were truly meant to be. As a southerner, I have got lots of stories and things to share about what we have just been through.”

Unlike her previous theatrical show, Dixie’s Tupperware Party, during which she offered amusing anecdotes and barbed commentary in between sales pitches, Cherry Bombs “isn’t about creative food storage solutions.”

Instead, she’ll riff on the outrageous threads she’s found unraveling during encounters in everyday life these days, with topics ranging from “alien abductions to Loretta Lynn, cornhole to inflatable baby Jesus,” not to mention “pogo-sticking” and “safe words.”

As for the show’s title? “When life seems to get too crazy and the world is crapping on your lawn, it’s time to strap on your big-girl boots, grab your breakfast vodka, and light off a few cherry bombs and bottle rockets,” says Longate. “There’s nothing better than walking into your new self with a bang!” Oh, she bangs all right.

Thursday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. at The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria.

Tickets are $35, or $85 including a VIP Meet and Greet.

Call 703-549-7500 or visit www.birchmere.com.