Kesha Says She’s “Not Gay” and “Not Straight”

Pop star Kesha has revived the discussion about her sexuality in a new Instagram post, explaining she’s neither gay nor straight.

In the post, published on June 17, Kesha opened up about her experience with gender and sexuality identity while visiting Iceland.

“In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so fucking lucky to have you,” the Grammy-nominated singer wrote in a post wishing her fans a “happy Pride.”

“I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people. I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun,” she continued. “[H]ow weird and interesting and fun this life is, right? I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all.”

This is not the first time the Cannibal pop star has acknowledged her sexuality. In 2013, she spoke about identifying as bisexual in an interview with Seventeen magazine, but hinting that she may also be demisexual, referring to someone who feels sexually attracted to another person when the two parties forge an emotional bond.

“I don’t love just men. I love people,” Kesha said. “It’s not about a gender. It’s just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you’re with.”

She made the same points in an interview with Attitude magazine in 2019.

“It [my bisexuality] was always there. I think I had a conversation with a gay magazine in the US and they just asked me, ‘Oh, are you bisexual?’ and I was like, ‘Obviously!'” she told the magazine.

Kesha recently announced her new show with Discovery+ called Conjuring Kesha, in which she will be joined by a different celebrity each week to examine various paranormal happenings and supernatural occurrences. The show’s first episode is set to air on July 8.

Kesha finished out he Instagram post with another reminder of Pride and a message for her fans.

“I know it can be confusing sometimes, but you are so seen and loved. Love u animals, happy pride!!!!!” she wrote, adding a rainbow emoji for emphasis.