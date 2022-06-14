Kramers Celebrates Pride Month All June

“Not enough queer stories have been told in mainstream media — especially queer stories with happy endings, especially queer stories, in red states, with happy endings,” says D.C.-based novelist Susie Dumond, explaining the core motivation behind her newly published debut novel.

Set in the “thriving” queer community of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Queerly Beloved focuses on a weddings-obsessed, semi-closeted baker/bartender and the challenges she faces as a result of falling in love with a charming female newcomer to town.

Tonight, June 14, at 7 p.m., Kramers presents “In Conversation with Susie Dumond,” in which the author will read from and take questions about the book, which was hailed by Publishers Weekly as a “funny and moving debut rom-com [offering a] seamless blend of serious issues, humor, and love.”

A week later, Tuesday, June 21, at 7 p.m., the iconic Dupont Circle bookstore presents a discussion with another new LGBTQ author. Labeled “a welcome new voice” by Kirkus Reviews, Rob Osler will read from and discuss The Devil’s Chew Toy, touted as “a fresh new take on the gay mystery,” with special appeal to fans of Casey McQuiston and Armistead Maupin.

The Devil’s Chew Toy, to quote the official description, is “a light, LGBT mystery that follows an unlucky in love — and life — teacher who unwittingly ends up the prime suspect in a disappearance.”‘

Kramers also continues to host shows by Grassroots Comedy, including the organization’s new “weekly-ish comedy and storytelling showcase for causes in need” called HOPIN’ MIC. The next two shows in this series, Thursday, June 16 and June 23, starting at 7:30 p.m., will support the beleaguered causes of abortion access and gun violence prevention.

“Gun violence is terrible and only people who are pregnant should get to choose what happens to their bodies,” reads the official description, further connecting the otherwise unrelated causes by asserting, “There’s nothing funny about living in a country where it’s easier to buy a gun than to get an abortion.”

Of course, some of the featured jokesters and storytellers will try to tease out something funny in that linkage, although most will likely mine other topics for laughs. Tickets are $10 each.

The month will end with Grassroots’ original offering, the Super Spectacular Comedy Show, with proceeds from the June offering going to the Silver Spring-based nonprofit HIAS and its work in providing free legal representation to vulnerable immigrants seeking asylum. (6/29, starting at 7 p.m.; $15 to $25).

Kramers is at 1517 Connecticut Ave. NW.

Call 202-387-1400 or visit www.kramers.com.