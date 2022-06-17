Monkeypox Infections Linked to LGBTQ Leather Event in Chicago

Health authorities in Europe, the United States, and Australia are investigating a recent outbreak of monkeypox, a rare viral disease typically found in Africa.

Germany reported its first case of the virus on Friday, becoming the 11th country to confirm a case of infection. Other countries with confirmed cases are Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- with more than 100 confirmed or suspected cases in total.

The breadth of the infections, and their seemingly rapid spread, have health experts looking into their root cause.