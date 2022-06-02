New Hampshire House Kills “Parental Rights” Bill Opposed by GOP Governor

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Support
By John Riley on June 2, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
Last week, the Republican-led New Hampshire House of Representatives narrowly defeated a proposed “parental rights” bill that Gov. Chris Sununu had already threatened to veto.
The proposed bill, which passed on party-lines in the state Senate, but saw some Republican defectors in the House, sought to expand parents’ oversight into the curriculum and activities at public schools, and would have allowed parents to sue schools and teachers over grievances.
Many Republicans championed the bill, which they claimed was prompted by anger from constituents stemming from an alleged lack of communication from teachers, or objections to some of the curriculum content being taught in schools — both of which came under scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many school districts offered virtual learning in place of in-person instruction, especially during the 2020-2021 school year.
In particular, social conservatives rallied around the bill as part of a nationwide effort railing against “woke ideology,” often focusing on how issues of race, racism, sexuality, and gender were being discussed in classrooms, reports the Concord Monitor.
But critics of the bill, including civil rights organizations, mental health advocates, and even Attorney General John Formella, warned that the bill prioritized parents’ desires over the needs of children and could violate state anti-discrimination laws — concerns that led Sununu to vow to veto the bill.
LGBTQ rights advocates specifically balked at provisions that would require schools to effectively “promptly” inform parents about any developments with their child, including any action taken around “gender expression or identity.” They argued that the bill would force counselors, school psychologists, or administrators to “out” LGBTQ-identifying students to their parents, even in cases where the student’s physical health or safety might be endangered by such a disclosure.
“This bill as written creates numerous challenges for kids,” Sununu said in a statement prior to the final vote. “I share the concerns of the Attorney General and as such, will veto the bill if it reaches my desk.”
In the week leading up to the vote, lawmakers were besieged by emails and calls from national and local advocacy groups on both sides of the issue.
RebuildNH, a right-wing group formed during the pandemic to protest COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, paid for billboards across southern New Hampshire urging people to call their lawmakers to support the bill. The organization has since urged supporters to run against House Republicans who voted against the measure.
“We need more elected officials who understand that defending the rights of parents must be the top priority for New Hampshire right now, particularly following two years of unprecedented state power,” Rep. Melissa Blasek (R-Merrimack), the group’s executive director, wrote in an email to supporters.
But opponents of the bill welcomes news of its failure.
“Children need to feel safe and welcomes in order to reach their highest academic achievement,” Jenn Bisson, the founder of Support Our Schools New Hampshire, said in a statement. “We are so thankful to all the legislators that voted to reject this extreme legislation.”
By John Riley on May 6, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
Louisiana lawmakers have defeated a bill that sought to ban lessons related to sexual orientation or gender identity from school classrooms and would have gagged school employees from mentioning their own sexual orientation or gender identity.
The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Dodie Horton (R-Haughton), is based on similar legislation introduced in other states, where Republican lawmakers have sought to "protect" school-age youth from being exposed to LGBTQ-related content or discussions, arguing that such topics are best addressed by parents in the home rather than in school.
One such example is in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that prohibits discussion of LGBTQ-related content in primary grades, and in secondary grades if the topic is broached in a manner that is not "age appropriate or developmentally appropriate." Critics, who have dubbed the new law the "Don't Say Gay" bill, argue that the only way its provisions can be enforced is either by trampling on the speech rights of LGBTQ students, students with same-sex parents, and teachers, or by censoring entire lessons related to history, biology, or sex education.
By Joseph Reberkenny on May 31, 2022
Last week’s primary runoffs in Texas offered good news for advocates of diversity and the LGBTQ community, with three out LGBTQ Black candidates winning their contests.
Prior to 2022, Texas voters had never elected an out Black LGBTQ person to the state legislature, even though a handful of LGBTQ legislators were elected in other districts.
But starting in February, with the special election victory of Jolanda Jones for the 147th District seat vacated by Rep. Garnet Coleman (D-Houston), that losing streak ended.
Jones, who became the first out LGBTQ Black legislator in state history, followed up that victory with another win on Tuesday, setting her up for the general election for a full two-year term.
By Doug Rule on May 23, 2022 @ruleonwriting
"We will be forever thankful to our gay fans for being so supportive and open from the very beginning," says Gloria Estefan. "The first people who took a chance on 'Conga' were the DJs in gay clubs."
Estefan credits one such DJ, Pablo Flores of Puerto Rico, for giving the Miami Sound Machine, the band she led alongside her fellow Cuban-American husband Emilio Estefan in the 1980s, its first international hit, courtesy of his remix of "Dr. Beat."
"And I continue to respect and love the community, even more so now that my daughter came out," she continues, referring to 27-year-old Emily Estefan. "She grew up knowing how supportive I was of the gay community, but still, it was tough for her to come to Emilio and me and just say what was in her heart."
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Washington's LGBTQ Magazine
Follow Us:
· Facebook
· Twitter
· Flipboard
· YouTube
· Instagram
· RSS News | RSS Scene
Copyright ©2021 Jansi LLC.