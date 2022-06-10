Postmates Serves Up A ‘Bottom-Friendly Menu’ for Pride

- News
By John Riley on June 10, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
Postmates, the food delivery service providing customers with restaurant-prepared meals, has produced a video in time for Pride Month touting its new “bottom-friendly menu” in select cities.
The adorably animated commercial, featuring a harness-clad eggplant as a “top,” and jockstrap-wearing peaches “bottoms,” shows the pair looking at various foods, some of which are not ideal if one is preparing to engage in anal sex at some point after consumption.
“If you’re a top, it seems like you can eat whatever you want,” Rob Anderson intones as the eggplant wolfs down a taco and three peaches gaze at a melting bowl of ice cubes and sigh. “But if you’re a bottom, you’re expected to starve? Not this Pride!”
To guide would-be bottoms to the right foods that will wreak less havoc on their digestive system, Postmates has partnered with Dr. Evan Goldstein, founder of Future Method/Bespoke Surgical, to develop “Eat with Pride,” a bottom-friendly menu that can be ordered from local restaurants in Los Angeles and New York.
Customers in those two cities with the Postmates app can peruse popular restaurants that provide prepared meals that make it easier to get intimate later.
Restaurants on the list include Prince Street Pizza, Tender Greens, Dialog Cafe, Toccata, Ggiata, Alfred Coffee, H2O Sushi & Izakaya, Octopus Restaurant, and Beatnic.
As the commercial notes, people seeking to bottom are recommended to stay away from whole grains, wheat bran, cauliflower, potatoes, and legumes, which don’t easily dissolve in water.
Bottoms are also recommended to avoid highly processed foods and dairy, which is represented in the video by two half-cupcakes looking over a spilled milkshake, with one saying, “I cannot handle lactose right now! Look at her!”
Anderson then notes, “If you’re going to eat something insoluble, give your body about 24 hours to process all of it.”
Foods recommended for bottoming include soluble fibers and protein, including fish, peas, citrus, white rice, and nuts, with Postmates noting that sushi is considered a bottom-friendly food as well.
The Postmates commercial was conceptualized by a team of LGBTQ employees and launched with the rollout of the bottom-friendly menus on Thursday, June 9.
As part of the initiative, Postmates has made a donation to The Okra Project, a mutual aid collective providing meals and support to Black transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming individuals.
“There’s no right or wrong way to bottom,” the commercial concludes. “But if you’re planning on getting ‘peachy’ this Pride, the bottom-friendly menu on Postmates has the kinds of foods that can keep you feeling good.”
Watch the commercial below.
By Joseph Reberkenny on May 31, 2022
Last week’s primary runoffs in Texas offered good news for advocates of diversity and the LGBTQ community, with three out LGBTQ Black candidates winning their contests.
Prior to 2022, Texas voters had never elected an out Black LGBTQ person to the state legislature, even though a handful of LGBTQ legislators were elected in other districts.
But starting in February, with the special election victory of Jolanda Jones for the 147th District seat vacated by Rep. Garnet Coleman (D-Houston), that losing streak ended.
Jones, who became the first out LGBTQ Black legislator in state history, followed up that victory with another win on Tuesday, setting her up for the general election for a full two-year term.
By Joseph Reberkenny on June 2, 2022
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is facing backlash for calling an end to recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month, while also making unsubstantiated claims about the gunman in the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
In a tweet posted on June 1, Rep. Greene advocated for the “end of pride,” while also arguing that members of the U.S. military don’t get enough recognition.
“Only one day each year, we honor military members who died serving our country for ALL of us to be free. An entire #PrideMonth and millions in spending through corporations & our government on LGBTQ sexual identity needs to end. The movements (sic) goals were achieved, were they not?” she tweeted, referring to recent pro-LGBTQ victories like the legalization of same-sex marriage.
By John Riley on May 23, 2022 @JohnAndresRiley
"The first time I said the words, 'I'm gay,' in front of my family was November of 2020," says Will Larkins.
Yet even that experience wasn't an "official" coming out. To hear the 17-year-old junior at Winter Park High School, in Winter Park, Florida, describe it, the revelation was more of an aside than a conversation.
"I knew that there was something different about me since kindergarten," says Larkins, who identifies as both gay and nonbinary and uses multiple personal pronouns. "I just was different. And I knew that, but I didn't have the words to describe it.
"Growing up, I was not educated on the queer community. Even though it was very blatantly obvious that I was queer in kindergarten, I didn't have a label for it until seventh grade. I went to a small school, so I was the only feminine guy that I knew. It was like the boys were like this and the girls were like this, and then there was me.
