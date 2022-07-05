Editor’s Pick: Night of 1,000 Kylies at the 9:30 Club

“Kylie has some kind of magical thing that our community is just in love with,” Ed Bailey says. “She’s a pop star who has embraced our community and has created the kind of fun, light pop that the queer community appreciates and is drawn to. And she’s just kept it real like that for, I don’t know now how long.”

After some prompting, he adds, “I’ve been a fan forever. I won’t say how long because that would tell you how old I am.”

As it turns out, the longtime local DJ has a bit of history with the Australian superstar.

“I was fortunate enough to open for her in concert [at GMU’s] Patriot Center, and in Atlanta as well,” Bailey says, referring to two dates on her North American Aphrodite Live 2011 tour.

Over the years, the gay club promoter and bar owner has been involved in some fashion in Kylie-themed parties around town, including at his former nightspot, Town Danceboutique.

Next weekend, Bailey will do it again for “Night of 1,000 Kylies… And Other Lovers You Just Can’t Get Out of Your Head.”

Organized by Steve “Lemz” Lemmerman, the party at the 9:30 Club is presented as the first-ever collaboration between Bent, 9:30’s resident LGBTQ party, and Trade, the bar co-owned by Bailey. As the party’s DJs, Lemz and Bailey plan to take roughly 20-minute turns spinning around Kylie’s repertoire (“And maybe a song or two that isn’t Kylie,” Bailey says).

Adding to the reverie will be Pussy Noir, Bumper, and Scout, all giving “very interesting, different kinds of performances and different takes on Kylie.” And when it comes to that, the more, the merrier.

“We’re calling it ‘Night of 1,000 Kylies,’ hoping that people will dress as Kylie,” Bailey says. “And we’ll feature them on stage if they really live up to their namesake. We might do a parade of Kylies. If there are enough Kylies to warrant a parade, we’re going to do it.”

Night of 1,00 Kylies is Saturday, July 9 at the 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW.

Doors at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Call 202-265-0930 or visit www.930.com.