Editor’s Pick: War On The Catwalk

Back in 2014 when Christopher Keyes started heading up drag touring productions for Murray & Peter Present, it was still a novel concept.

“Before that, you mainly saw talent at your bar or pride event,” Keyes says. “Murray & Peter wanted more of a night out atmosphere — something you get dressed up to go to, and at a theater where you sit in designated seats, not stand around a bar for an hour and a half.

“No one really expected it to blow up as big as it did,” Keyes adds.

Blow up it has. And next up is one of MPP’s longest-running annual productions, War on the Catwalk, revived and ready for its first go-round since the pandemic.

The 2022 drag battle features a truly international mix of queens as seen in one series or another of RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise.

Miz Cracker, All-Stars 5 runner-up and Season 10 Miss Congeniality, will host the upcoming stop in D.C. with additional performances from The Vivienne, UK Season 1 Winner, Krystal Versace from UK Season 3, Kita Mean, Down Under Winner, Kornbread, Season 14 Miss Congeniality, Kylie Sonique Love, All-Stars 6 Winner, Crystal Methyd, Season 12 Runner-up, and Olivia Lux of Season 13. (Lineup is subject to change.)

In between their performances, the queens will have a chance to share, as Keyes puts it, “any fun stories, stuff that’s happened — who accidentally took a dump on the bus when they weren’t supposed to. They tell all the dirty, dark, secret stuff that the audience really wants to hear. They come to see the show, but they really want to know what’s going on behind the scenes.”

War on the Catwalk is Sunday, July 10, at 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW.

Tickets are $35 to $75, or $204 with Meet & Greet Package.

Call 202-888-0050 or visit www.dragfans.com.