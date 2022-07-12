Gay Florida Teenager Allegedly Shot by “Online” Partner

LGBTQ Victory Fund, the national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ leaders to public office, is denouncing a series of robotexts emphasizing the sexual orientation of Rashaun Kemp, a Democratic candidate for state representative in Georgia.

The robotexts, which were sent to thousands of voters within the district, showed a screenshot of a Facebook post that includes a picture of Kemp and his husband kissing on their wedding day.

The texts say: "It's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month and we are winning thanks to voters like you! I will make it my business to push the movement forward. I need you to advance the PRIDE agenda! RaShaun Kemp for Georgia! #pride."