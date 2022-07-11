Hammer-Wielding Man Yells Anti-Gay Slurs at Two Victims

New York City police are searching for a man who wielded a hammer while shouting anti-gay slurs at two men last month.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force released surveillance video of a suspect on July 7, asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

According to police, the man approached two victims, ages 57 and 52, while they were walking near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and E. 63rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in the early morning hours of June 25.

The men claimed the suspect approached them around 2:30 a.m., shouting anti-gay remarks while threatening them with a hammer. Neither man was injured in the confrontation.

The suspect was last seen fleeing into Central Park. Surveillance photos appear to show a man with brown hair, wearing khakis, black sneakers, a red shirt under a black poncho-like shirt, with a bag draped over their shoulder and carrying a silver object in one hand, and a red object or bag in the other hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.

The public can also submit confidential tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter.