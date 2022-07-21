Ricky Martin’s Nephew Withdraws Charges Against Singer

The nephew of singer Ricky Martin has withdrawn charges accusing the pop star of sexual abuse, stalking, and harassment.

A Puerto Rican judge lifted a temporary restraining order against Martin after the alleged victim requested that the case be dropped.

The order was first issued on July 1, after the alleged victim claimed that he had been involved sexually with Martin, whom he accused of stalking and harassing him after the affair went south.

The Spanish news outlet Marca later published a quote from Martin’s brother, Eric, revealing that the accuser was Martin’s 21-yea-old nephew. According to Marca, Martin could have faced up to 50 years in prison if found guilty of the domestic abuse allegations leveled against him.

A police spokesperson, Axel Valencia, told CNN the order will be “archived” since Martin no longer faces any criminal charges.

Martin’s legal team celebrated the judge’s decision not to extend the restraining order.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” Martin’s legal team said in a statement to People magazine.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” the statement continued. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Marty Singer, one of those attorneys, called the accusations made by the alleged victim “untrue” and “disgusting.”

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Singer said. “Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

Singer also said he hoped the accuser would be able to find the mental help he needs. He added that Martin looks forward to the case being dismissed “as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Martin took to Twitter, posting the full statement from his lawyers and writing: “Truth prevails.”

The singer had previously called the allegations “completely false” in a tweet posted two days after the restraining order was issued.