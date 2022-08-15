Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour Announce Engagement

Actresses Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour announced their engagement earlier this month.

Jacobson, who co-created and stars in League of Their Own, a TV series about female professional baseball players named after the 1992 movie with the same title, announced the engagement by showing off a beautiful ring to People magazine during a promotional event in Los Angeles on Aug. 6.

D’Arcy Carden Jacobson’s co-star and close friend of 15 years was nothing but smiles over the engagement. “It’s out. It’s great,” Carden gushed. “We’re so happy! We love [Jodi].”

Chanté Adams also was enthusiastic about breaking the news.

“Abbi’s engaged! Abbi’s engaged! Abbi’s engaged!” Adams cheered to People. “We’ve had to hide it for … No, I’m kidding.”

Jacobson overheard and responded to Adams.

“No, you have not. You have not had to hide it,” Jacobson said, blushing and smiling. “That was not a thing. It was not a secret.”

This comes one year after the Broad City star publicly posted about her relationship with Balfour for the couple’s second anniversary.

“One year with this incredible human,” she captioned the Instagram post celebrating the two. “Don’t know how I got so lucky.”

Balfour also celebrated on her own Instagram account, captioning photos of her and Jacobson by writing: “365 days of the best surprise of my life.”

Jacobson rose to fame as the co-creator and actress of the comedy show Broad City as quirky artist Abbi Abrams. Balfour is a South African actress known for her role as Ellen Waverly on For All Mankind.

Jacobson came out to Vanity Fair in 2018. In the interview, she explained that she “kind of [goes] both ways’ I date men and women.” The only requirements for dating are “be funny” and to be “doing something they love.”

At the promotional event for A League of Their Own, Jacobson explained that telling the stories of LGBTQ women in the 1940s was a major inspiration for her in creating the show. She said “so much research went into it,” giving special thanks to Maybelle Blair. Blair, who is 95, is an alumni of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and was a consultant for the show.

“Maybelle’s point of view, specifically on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League experience, what that was like to play baseball at the time, what it was like to be a queer woman in the league, was pretty important for some of the stories we were telling,” Jacobson said. “This show needs to come out. She came out because we made this show.”

A League of Their Own premieres August 12 on Amazon Prime Video.