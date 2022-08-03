Cuba Could Expand LGBTQ Rights in September Referendum

"On Monday, June 13, 2016, I felt I didn't even know whether or not it would be worth living to see Tuesday," says Brandon Wolf. "There was a part of me that hoped that when I fell asleep, I never woke back up again."

The 33-year-old gun safety and LGBTQ advocate was one of the survivors of the deadly Pulse nightclub massacre that occurred on June 12 of that year in Orlando, Florida.

For Wolf, who lost his friends Christopher Andrew Leinonen -- known as "Drew" -- and Juan Guerrero in the mass shooting, his grief was almost insurmountable. But he credits the LGBTQ community with standing by him during a difficult time and providing the support he needed to resume his regular life.