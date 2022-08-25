Defendant in Anti-Gay Stabbing Arrested for Running Naked through Traffic

A 38-year-old Portland man who was previously accused of stabbing a man while yelling anti-gay slurs at his victim back in June was arrested by police for allegedly running naked through traffic.

According to court documents, the man, Michael Cox, first landed in prison back in June for allegedly stabbing a man in his chest and left hand following an altercation outside of a popular bar in Portland’s Old Town district.

The victim told police he had just exited the Silverado, a gay men’s bar, when Cox became upset that the victim had looked in his direction. Witnesses claimed they heard Cox yell, “I’m going to kill you and finish you off!” as well as hurling anti-gay slurs at the alleged victim, according to Portland-based ABC affiliate KATU.

Cox pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which included assault, with a bias enhancement, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Judge Michael Greenlick ordered Cox released from prison on August 8, on the condition that he live at the Bybee Lakes Hope Center, a homeless shelter and support center in North Portland, and intentionally stay away from the victim and the area around the Silverado Bar, reports KATU.

But according to court documents, Cox was reportedly expelled from Bybee Lakes due to his behavior. He went to Emanuel Hospital, only to be expelled a second time. Police said they later found him naked and running through traffic on the Broadway Bridge.

Cox was arrested again on Aug. 22, but refused to show up for court the following day. Another hearing was scheduled for Aug. 24, but it is unclear how that was resolved.