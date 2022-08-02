Editor’s Pick: Werq The World Drag Race Tour

It’s all fun and drag until some queen trips and falls trying to turn back time. And so it goes in the latest touring production of Werq the World, in which, as the press release puts it, “an experiment gone wrong sends audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022!

The queens will whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning them safely home.”

If not a safe return, would it be too much to ask for a happy ending from the queens participating in this Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour? We’re talking repeat offenders Kameron Michaels, Rosé, Vanjie, Jaida Essence Hall, plus perennial host Asia O’Hara, and fresh blood from Season 14 finalists Angeria Paris Van Micheals, Daya Betty, and Jorgeous.

All told, the coterie of queens will be entertaining fans in over 50 cities across North America this summer on behalf of Voss Events, World of Wonder, and VH1.

“This is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on earth,” says Brandon Voss, the show’s lead producer, in a press release. “Audiences will be in awe as their favorite queens from past seasons and the newest stars of Season 14 come together on some incredible numbers. The music, sets, fashion, choreography, and lighting in the 2022 production are the largest to date and like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before.”

The tour stops in D.C. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. at The Theater at MGM National Harbor, 7100 Harborview Ave., Oxon Hill, Md. Tickets are $48 to $212. Visit www.mgmnationalharbor.com or call 844-346-4664.

Also Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. at Pier Six Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave., in Baltimore. Tickets are $30 to $204.50. Visit www.livenation.com or call 410-547-7328.