Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Home Was ‘Swatted’ Twice. Twitter Isn’t Buying It.

The home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was “swatted” on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights, after someone who disagreed with her proposed transgender policies called in a fake emergencies.

Police dispatched five officers to the congresswoman’s Rome, Georgia home at 1:04 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, after an anonymous caller dialed 911 and falsely claimed that a man had been shot multiple times in a bathtub at the address, CNBC reported.

Police were met by the congressperson at the front door. She “assured us there was no issue,” a report of the incident noted. Officers then checked her home, but nothing suspicious was found.

Police received a second call from a suspect who, using a computer-generated voice, claimed responsibility for the “swatting,” which is named for having a S.W.A.T. team sent to a person’s house under false pretenses.

The suspect explained that they had called the police to Greene’s house after the congresswoman’s recent introduction of a transphobic bill.

The bill in question would jail doctors for up to 25 years if found to be prescribing gender-affirming care to trans youth.

The next night, Wednesday, August 24, another call came through 911, this one detailing a “subject being shot multiple times,” according to Rome Police assistant chief Debbie Burnett.

Upon arriving at the address, police “discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Burnett said. No one had been shot.

The Rome police department is working with the U.S. Capital Police on the investigation.

Greene has made multiple statements concerning the swattings, both through Twitter and on far-right media outlets.

“Last night, I was swatted just after 1 a.m.,” Greene tweeted on Wednesday morning. “I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County.”

“This is how they get people killed,” she groused to far-Right news network, Newsmax. “It’s like political terrorism.”

On Thursday morning, she simply tweeted, “Swatted again last night.” Some Twitter users aren’t fully buying it, claiming it’s a stunt allegedly perpetrated by the congresswoman for attention.

