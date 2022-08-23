Us Helping Us To Hold Monkeypox Vaccine Clinic

Us Helping Us will hold a monkeypox vaccine clinic at their 3636 Georgia Avenue NW location in Washington D.C. on Thursday, August 25, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

You must be a District of Columbia resident 18 years of age or older (with documentation), or be an individual who works in the District, a student enrolled at the District’s various universities, or a person affiliated with DC Health Programs that receive health care services in DC.

And:

People of any sexual orientation or gender who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks, including those currently considered at highest risk: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender men, and transgender women, or sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender), or staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs).