Federal Bill Would Strip Funding from Schools with Trans Support Policies

A recently introduced U.S. Senate bill would withhold federal funding from schools with transgender support policies that do not require parental consent before changing a student’s name or pronouns on school records.
The Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, introduced by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Tuesday, would cut funding from elementary and middle schools that allow students to change their pronouns and gender markers on school forms without first obtaining permission from their parents. That means that faculty and staff would effectively have to “out” transgender students to their parents if a student wishes to have their gender identity acknowledged in schools.
The bill would also prevent transgender-identifying students from using restrooms or locker rooms matching their gender identity unless their parents consent.
The text of bill does not go as far as recent Virginia Department of Education “model policies” that require trans students to use single-user restrooms or changing spaces — which would appear to allow more liberal-leaning school districts to keep in place policies they’ve adopted permitting trans students to access multi-user facilities that match their gender identities, as long as parents are notified beforehand and consent to such accommodations.
Speaking with Fox News on Tuesday, Scott claimed his legislation is a “common sense bill” that centers the rights of parents in making decisions regarding the education and upbringing of their children. The measure is being backed by conservative groups like Parents Defending Education Action and Independent Women’s Voice, reports The Hill.
The latter organization has crafted model legislation to bar transgender athletes from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity, and has pushed for a “Women’s Bill of Rights” that would effectively bar any recognition of transgender women as “female.”
Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) have signed on as co-sponsors of Scott’s bill.
“Schools exist to educate children — not indoctrinate them. And a quality education requires input from those who know children best: their parents,” Scott said in a statement. “Sadly, radical and secretive gender policies have shut parents out of the conversation and broken their trust.
“My bill will safeguard parental rights, improve the crucial relationship between parents and schools, and ensure that children can learn in an environment free from activist ideology,” he added.
Scott’s bill continues the trend of conservative lawmakers around the county embracing the issue of “parental rights” when it comes to what children are taught in schools, what books they can access in school libraries (even if such books are not part of an official curriculum), and support services, such as counseling, that are provided to students.
Republicans have seized upon the issue ahead of this year’s midterm elections, railing against school “indoctrination” in order to justify bills that limit how gender identity and sexual orientation are talked about in schools.
Scott’s bill specifically references transgender support policies that have been adopted by school districts in Maryland, Virginia, and Iowa that allow students to “socially transition” — meaning having their names, pronouns, and gender identity affirmed without pursuing medical interventions — without parental consent, in order to avoid prematurely “outing” trans students to their parents.
“Regardless of their intentions, these schools are sabotaging the parent-child relationship and encouraging children to keep secrets from the adults who are charged with protecting and defending them — their parents,” Scott’s bill reads. “Children do best when their parents are actively involved in their education. School districts, activist organizations, and teachers unions must never be allowed to intrude on parental rights by concealing critical information from parents about their children.”
The Virginia Department of Education has issued new "model policies" that effectively strip away some of the rights and protections that transgender students have enjoyed in Virginia's more liberal-leaning school districts in recent years.
The 2022 policies, which reflect the priorities of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration, replace the department's 2021 model policies adopted under former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. Youngkin, who was swept into office on a platform of "parental rights," bolstered by a wave of resentment and anger stemming from school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and lesson plans touching on hot-button social issues like racism and LGBTQ rights, has made parental notification the cornerstone of his administration's policies.
On Aug. 2, a federal judge ruled that West Virginia's Medicaid program must cover gender-affirming surgical care for transgender patients.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chambers, of the Southern District of West Virginia, ruled that the insurance exclusion contained in the state's Medicaid program -- which prohibited coverage for gender confirmation surgery to treat gender dysphoria -- discriminates against individuals on both their sex and their gender identity. He also issued an order prohibiting the state from attempting to enforce the exclusion by denying coverage to other transgender recipients.
Doug Mastriano, the Republican Party's nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, has denounced efforts to limit or ban the practice of conversion therapy, seeking to reframe opposition to the therapy as tyrannical government forces taking away parental rights.
Appearing on a conservative talk show on Chambersburg-area radio station 103.7 FM, Mastriano was asked about a recent executive order issued by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that seeks to ban conversion therapy, Mastriano opined that bureaucrats were infringing on the rights of parents and therapists. He also used the opportunity to attack his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro, claiming he would pursue many of the same priorities as Wolf if elected.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!